Head to Head Analysis: MetLife (NYSE:MET) & Discovery (OTCMKTS:DCYHF)

Discovery (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) and MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Discovery and MetLife’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discovery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MetLife $69.90 billion 0.67 $2.54 billion $2.57 24.28

MetLife has higher revenue and earnings than Discovery.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Discovery 0 0 1 0 3.00 MetLife 0 3 8 0 2.73

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Discovery and MetLife, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MetLife has a consensus price target of $77.40, indicating a potential upside of 24.02%. Given MetLife’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MetLife is more favorable than Discovery.

Profitability

This table compares Discovery and MetLife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discovery N/A N/A N/A MetLife 3.14% 17.42% 0.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of MetLife shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of MetLife shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MetLife beats Discovery on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Discovery

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments. The company offers health, life, car, and home insurance products; motor, building, household content, and portable possessions insurance products; private medical insurance products; and commercial short-term risk insurance products. It also provides managed care services; financial solutions; investment products; retail banking solutions, including deposits and loans and advances; and Vitality, which offers health and lifestyle benefits. The company was formerly known as Discovery Holdings Limited and changed its name to Discovery Limited in December 2012. Discovery Limited was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc., a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, structured settlements, and capital markets investment products; and other products and services, such as life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company, bank, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, it provides fixed, indexed-linked, and variable annuities; pension products; regular savings products; whole and term life, endowments, universal and variable life, and group life products; longevity reinsurance solutions; credit insurance products; and protection against long-term health care services. MetLife, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

