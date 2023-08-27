Head to Head Contrast: Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MRVFF) vs. ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MRVFF – Get Free Report) and ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and ESSA Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Nuvo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A ESSA Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

ESSA Pharma has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 488.24%. Given ESSA Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ESSA Pharma is more favorable than Nuvo Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

74.7% of ESSA Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of ESSA Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESSA Pharma has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and ESSA Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvo Pharmaceuticals 20.88% -1,996.22% 14.25% ESSA Pharma N/A -17.25% -16.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and ESSA Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvo Pharmaceuticals $54.98 million 0.20 -$25.70 million ($0.12) -8.16 ESSA Pharma N/A N/A -$35.10 million ($0.62) -4.66

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than ESSA Pharma. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESSA Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ESSA Pharma beats Nuvo Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing innovative therapeutic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business. The Commercial Business segment includes Blexten, Cambia, the canadian business for Resultz and Suvexx, and mature assets. The Production and Service Business segment supplies Pennsaid to Horizon for the U.S. market and is engaged in ongoing partnering efforts for Pennsaid. The Licensing and Royalty Business segment engages in the selling of Vimovo. The company was founded on August 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About ESSA Pharma

(Get Free Report)

ESSA Pharma Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It has collaboration agreements with Caris Life Sciences, Inc.; Bayer Consumer Care AG; Janssen Research & Development, LLC; and Astellas Pharma Inc. ESSA Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.