Head to Head Contrast: Seatrium (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) vs. Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)

Seatrium (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Free Report) and Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seatrium and Dassault Aviation société anonyme’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seatrium N/A N/A N/A $0.27 0.39 Dassault Aviation société anonyme N/A N/A N/A $53.82 3.50

Seatrium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dassault Aviation société anonyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

7.3% of Seatrium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Dassault Aviation société anonyme shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Seatrium and Dassault Aviation société anonyme, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seatrium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dassault Aviation société anonyme 0 2 2 0 2.50

Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a consensus target price of $175.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.21%. Given Dassault Aviation société anonyme’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dassault Aviation société anonyme is more favorable than Seatrium.

Profitability

This table compares Seatrium and Dassault Aviation société anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seatrium N/A N/A N/A Dassault Aviation société anonyme N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Seatrium pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 103.3%. Dassault Aviation société anonyme pays an annual dividend of $8.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Seatrium pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dassault Aviation société anonyme pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Dassault Aviation société anonyme beats Seatrium on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seatrium

Seatrium Limited provides offshore and marine engineering solutions. It operates through two segments: Rigs & Floaters, Repairs & Upgrades, Offshore Platforms, and Specialised Shipbuilding; and Ship Chartering. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, SSP solutions, TLPs, and SPARs. It is also involved in the repair, refurbishment, retrofitting, life-extension, upgrading, and conversion of vessels; specialised projects, including jumboisation and dejumboisation; and gas carriers, marine and offshore structures, cruise ships, ferries, mega-yachts, floating production vessels, MODUs, tankers, containers, and cargo ships. In addition, the company offers afloat and emergency repair, underwater cleaning and repair, main engine maintenance and repair, steel and pipe work, electrical and instrumentation repair, motor rewind repair, tank cleaning, sludge and oily waste disposal, staging work, hydro jetting and hydro/vacuum blasting, riding crew and voyage repair, specialized workshop repair and reconditioning, vessel towage and port clearance arrangement, navigation, automation, safety, and fire protection services. Further, it offers integrated production facilities, utility and living quarters, compression and power generation, wellhead and risers, and jacket platforms; topside modules; onshore LNG and plant modules; and substation platforms and wind turbine foundations. Additionally, it designs and builds sophisticated, specialized, gas value chain, ferry, RoPax, cruise, renewable energy and offshore support, naval support and security, and research and scientific survey vessels. The company was formerly known as Sembcorp Marine Ltd and changed its name to Seatrium Limited in April 2023. Seatrium Limited was incorporated in 1963 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Dassault Aviation société anonyme

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions. The company operates a fleet of 2,100 Falcon jets and 1,000 military aircraft. In addition, it provides aviation maintenance and training services; repairs and maintains landing gears and flight controls; overhauls and repairs civil aviation equipment; leases and manages Falcon aircraft as part of public passenger transport activity; and designs, produces, and distributes simulation tools. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Paris, France. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme operates as a subsidiary of Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault S.A.

