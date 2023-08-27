Head to Head Survey: Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) and Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF)

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) and Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Payoneer Global and Software Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Payoneer Global 2.28% 4.36% 0.40% Software Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Payoneer Global and Software Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Payoneer Global $627.62 million 3.41 -$11.97 million $0.03 198.67 Software Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $1.37 27.12

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Software Aktiengesellschaft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Payoneer Global. Software Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Payoneer Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

83.2% of Payoneer Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of Software Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Payoneer Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Payoneer Global and Software Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Payoneer Global 0 0 6 0 3.00 Software Aktiengesellschaft 1 0 0 0 1.00

Payoneer Global currently has a consensus target price of $8.07, suggesting a potential upside of 35.43%. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential downside of 36.81%. Given Payoneer Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than Software Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Payoneer Global beats Software Aktiengesellschaft on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc. operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy. Its cross-border payment solutions support to pay and get paid quickly. The company serves approximately 190 countries and territories. Payoneer Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Business, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data. It also provides webMethods that integrate systems, applications, and processes through application programming interfaces or direct connections and orchestrate them in the form of microservices; ARIS for modeling, documenting, and optimizing business processes; Alfabet, which enables enterprise architecture mapping and optimal decision making for IT investments; Adabas & Natural for transaction processing; and CONNX for data integration, virtualization, and replication. In addition, the company offers professional services, which include implementation, development, and upgrade/migration services. Software Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany.

