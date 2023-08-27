Heron Bay Capital Management Acquires 4,891 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Heron Bay Capital Management raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises 2.2% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,261,000 after acquiring an additional 434,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $108,922,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $63,393,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $51,494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,165.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,935,000 after acquiring an additional 161,397 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.39. 337,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,259. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $351.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Anders Gustafsson acquired 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.89 per share, with a total value of $238,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 195,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,729,034.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.86.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

