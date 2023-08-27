Heron Bay Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Heron Bay Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 422.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 786,880 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,226,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after buying an additional 148,096 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 755,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 92,149 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 16.3% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 717,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 100,744 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 550,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2,606.8% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 442,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 425,899 shares during the period.

NCZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.94. 447,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,215. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $3.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 11.84%.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

