Heron Bay Capital Management Has $4.55 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,471 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.8% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $191,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,901,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $191,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,901,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,335 shares of company stock worth $12,461,940 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,701,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,796,028. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

