Heron Bay Capital Management Increases Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,165 shares during the period. Vontier accounts for about 6.0% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Heron Bay Capital Management owned 0.36% of Vontier worth $15,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 47.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

Vontier Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VNT stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $30.64. The stock had a trading volume of 671,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,251. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $33.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 78.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.26%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.