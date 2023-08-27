Heron Bay Capital Management Invests $766,000 in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,288,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,086,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,733,000 after purchasing an additional 66,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,357,000 after purchasing an additional 160,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,841,000 after acquiring an additional 57,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Loop Capital cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of CRUS stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $78.22. 317,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,184. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $111.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.70.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $317.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.58 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. Research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of mixed-signal processing solutions. Its product lines include audio and High-Performance Mixed-Signal (HPMS) products. It operates through the following geographical segments: China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, South Korea, India, United States, and Rest of World.

