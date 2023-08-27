Heron Bay Capital Management Makes New $238,000 Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,355,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,136,618. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The company has a market cap of $482.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

