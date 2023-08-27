Heron Bay Capital Management Purchases Shares of 11,708 Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RVSB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 855,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,548 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 520,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 419,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 26,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 401,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 83,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RVSB remained flat at $5.89 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 23.64%. On average, analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RVSB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

About Riverview Bancorp

(Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

