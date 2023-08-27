Heron Bay Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.31. 329,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,720. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

