Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.96 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Hibbett updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.00-$7.75 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.75 EPS.

Hibbett Price Performance

Hibbett stock traded up $8.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,775. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $574.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hibbett

In other news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hibbett news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $271,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Hibbett by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 83.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.