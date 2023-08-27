Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to up ~2% to ~$1.71-1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Hibbett also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.00-$7.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIBB. TheStreet cut shares of Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. VNET Group reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.50.

Get Hibbett alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hibbett

Hibbett Price Performance

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $45.03 on Friday. Hibbett has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $75.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hibbett

In other news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $271,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi lifted its position in Hibbett by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Hibbett by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Hibbett by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Hibbett by 1.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hibbett by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.