Horizen Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.08 or 0.00027153 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $99.55 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00094792 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00049730 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,057,500 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

