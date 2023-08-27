Horizon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,029 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 487,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,232,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.8% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,859 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,731,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,318,896. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $226.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.