Horizon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,938 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 104,173 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for about 2.0% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 52,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455,151 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 272,584 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. 47,610,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,238,408. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

