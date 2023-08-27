Horizon Wealth Management LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Chevron by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.28.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.12. 5,291,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,864,921. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

