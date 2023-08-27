Horizon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,100 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 17.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,539,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,787,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,082,000 after acquiring an additional 500,361 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.73. 1,415,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,374. The company has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.92. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

