Horizon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,690 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 484,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $286.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

