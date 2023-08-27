H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Up 66.3% in August

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 870,500 shares, a growth of 66.3% from the July 31st total of 523,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRUFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

OTCMKTS HRUFF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.58. 4,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,597. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $9.99.

(Get Free Report)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $11.1 billion as at June 30, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 27.7 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.