Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.08

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and traded as low as $1.83. Immutep shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 79,793 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Immutep in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on Immutep from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Immutep Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immutep by 3.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,116,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 39,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Immutep by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 117,044 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Immutep by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Immutep by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immutep during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemo-immunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer.

