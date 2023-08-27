Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Impinj from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a sell rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.00.

Get Impinj alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PI

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -109.07 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.47. Impinj has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $144.90.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $85.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $89,411.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,485 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $89,411.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 263,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $15,365,492.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,111,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,294,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 566,152 shares of company stock valued at $33,471,831 and have sold 23,639 shares valued at $2,166,264. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.