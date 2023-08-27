Insider Buying: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,480,683.02 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 97,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $1,480,683.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,633,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,816,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 243,551 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $3,677,620.10.

On Friday, August 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,498 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $188,094.90.

On Thursday, July 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,823 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $340,657.03.

On Friday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 41,361 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $647,713.26.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,903 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $775,991.65.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 50,000 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $775,000.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 193,520 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $3,040,199.20.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 206,504 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $3,256,568.08.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,369 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $228,610.79.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,513 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $383,383.32.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECAT. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 333.8% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,749,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,929 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $14,726,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,938,000 after buying an additional 992,116 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $4,834,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $4,360,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

