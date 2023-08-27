Insider Buying: CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Purchases $34,300.00 in Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $34,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 706,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,682.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
CommScope Trading Up 2.1 %
CommScope stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $13.73.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 13.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CommScope by 124.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).
