Insider Buying: CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Purchases $34,300.00 in Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $34,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 706,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,682.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CommScope Trading Up 2.1 %

CommScope stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 13.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. StockNews.com began coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CommScope from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.10 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CommScope

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CommScope by 124.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.