Insider Buying: Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Director Acquires $278,300.00 in Stock

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $278,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fortrea Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ FTRE opened at $27.47 on Friday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Monday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations.

