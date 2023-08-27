Insider Buying: Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN) Insider Acquires £30,066.87 in Stock

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Satterthwaite purchased 33,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £30,066.87 ($38,360.39).

Zinc Media Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of LON:ZIN opened at GBX 81 ($1.03) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Zinc Media Group plc has a one year low of GBX 75.25 ($0.96) and a one year high of GBX 115 ($1.47). The company has a market cap of £17.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -675.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Zinc Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Zinc Media Group Company Profile

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names.

