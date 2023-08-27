Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $2,993,760.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.11, for a total value of $2,993,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,744,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,357,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $2,390,040.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $180.90 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $193.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.77 and a 200-day moving average of $158.12. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

