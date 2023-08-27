Insider Selling: Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) SVP Sells $74,080.00 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $74,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,219.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Down 1.0 %

NIC opened at $73.87 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $85.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.07. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NIC shares. TheStreet raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

