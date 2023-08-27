Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 96,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $452.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $454.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

