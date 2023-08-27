Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

General Mills Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average is $80.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.78 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

