Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $258,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealth CMT acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $343.50 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $356.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.