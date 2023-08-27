Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $477,435,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $119,432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $176,499,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,644,000 after acquiring an additional 754,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,713,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,956,000 after acquiring an additional 527,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Snowflake Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $152.55 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $205.66. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.35 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.51.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $188,807.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $188,807.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total value of $3,925,125.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,982,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 634,791 shares of company stock worth $112,514,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.