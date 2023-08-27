Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Makes New $183,000 Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NIO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,344,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NIO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 92,662 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NIO by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,328,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,383 shares in the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.40 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

NIO Stock Up 1.8 %

NIO opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.03.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.