Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,919 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $242,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955,565 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,126,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,008,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,642 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,237. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a PE ratio of -199.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.