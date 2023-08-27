Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 226,287 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 31.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,621 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 40.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 359.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 61,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $1,543,000. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 0.4 %

YPF opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $7.30 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.77.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

