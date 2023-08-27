Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 424 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $2,414,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $99.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.07 and its 200-day moving average is $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $103.41.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $882,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 494,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,638,993.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $882,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,661 shares in the company, valued at $43,638,993.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 258,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $23,472,179.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,678 shares in the company, valued at $33,429,283.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,897,346 shares of company stock valued at $349,830,782. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

