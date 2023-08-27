Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $44.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.75. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $60.69.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $381.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Witte Jan De bought 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,723. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8,208.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $70,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,259 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,199,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $84,814,000 after purchasing an additional 713,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,872,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after purchasing an additional 384,941 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

