International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 245 ($3.13) in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.30) to GBX 210 ($2.68) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 165 ($2.11) to GBX 200 ($2.55) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 1.0 %

ICAGY stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.89. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 309.85% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

