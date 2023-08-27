Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.78.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $67.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $110.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,607,017. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

