Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,174 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $259,927,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after purchasing an additional 544,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $11.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $297.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,920,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,602. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.55 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.38 and its 200 day moving average is $290.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

