iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Benchmark

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of iQIYI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.12 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IQ

iQIYI Trading Down 1.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 0.62. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. CoreView Capital Management Ltd raised its position in iQIYI by 10.5% in the first quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 79,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iQIYI by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,802,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,746,000 after purchasing an additional 405,025 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in iQIYI by 23.0% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,335,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,920 shares in the last quarter. SCEP Management Ltd raised its position in iQIYI by 38.9% in the second quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 12,268,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in iQIYI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,149,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 219,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.