iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,928,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,402,000 after buying an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,519,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,156,000 after purchasing an additional 251,688 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,757,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,104,000 after purchasing an additional 517,339 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEI opened at $113.89 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.64.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

