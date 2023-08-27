iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by FFG Retirement Advisors LLC

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,387 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 468.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.92. 1,194,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,517. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.33 and a 200 day moving average of $93.60.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2759 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.