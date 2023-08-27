iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 305.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 20,322 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 279.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $252.28 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $264.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.59.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

