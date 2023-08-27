iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,212 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bokf Na owned about 0.52% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $37,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153,855 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after acquiring an additional 680,997 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,871,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,405,000 after acquiring an additional 614,913 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 462,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,789,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJK stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.50. 190,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,440. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

