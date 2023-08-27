Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 67.6% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $118.95 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $91.37 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.98.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.