Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

In related news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.89.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

