Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $452,498.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at $833,394.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $452,498.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at $833,394.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,114 shares of company stock worth $670,049. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on USPH

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $101.03 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.89.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.12%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.