Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.54% of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.6 %

YMAR stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

